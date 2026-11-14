Dallas Love Field reopens after reported threat prompts FAA closure, airport says

Dallas Love Field has reopened after an "aircraft alert" was issued Saturday night, prompting a fire and police response, the airport said.

Dallas police said a threat was made but was later determined to be unfounded. No injuries were reported.

Dallas Love Field said in a statement that it was temporarily closed on Saturday night "due to an FAA-issued alert concerning a security issue involving a commercial aircraft at the airport."

"Dallas Love Field is open, and normal operations have resumed following law enforcement's clearance of the incident," the airport said. "No injuries were reported. Passengers should check their airline's app/website for information on upcoming flights."

Fire-Rescue says crews were dispatched at 8:27 p.m. The alert was canceled seven minutes later, at 8:34 p.m.

Southwest Airlines issued the following statement to CBS News Texas.

"There was a brief holding of flights as one flight was subject to a security screening. No threat was found and normal operations have since resumed."

The Federal Aviation Administration originally said the airport will be closed until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The incident follows Friday's rare nationwide FAA ground stop, which continues to affect flight operations, causing delays and cancellations at airports, including Dallas Love Field.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cautioned Friday night that a full recovery would take time as airlines worked to get aircraft and crews back into position.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said Saturday he expects the nation's flight schedule to return to normal by the end of Sunday.

Federal officials traced the disruption to aging air traffic control equipment, including switches and routers that became overwhelmed by data, resulting in inconsistencies in radar and communications systems.