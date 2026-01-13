Dallas Love Field evacuated after HVAC unit sets off fire alarm inside terminal, officials say

Dallas Love Field Airport was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a malfunctioning HVAC unit set off a fire alarm in the terminal, sending hundreds of people outside, officials said.

When the CBS Texas Chopper arrived on scene, people could be seen standing in a secure area, behind the terminal and in the drop-off area in front of the airport.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said "the alarm was triggered by an unspecified malfunction within an HVAC unit. They checked the unit and confirmed there was no fire, or even smoke, and advised Love Field that there was no danger."

Southwest Airlines requested the FAA put up a ground stop at Love Field.

A spokesman said flights were being held at the gates until the terminal could get the passengers back inside.

Dallas Love Field posted on X that all passengers who were evacuated will be required to go through TSA screening again.

UPDATE: Dallas Fire-Rescue has cleared the alarm, and the TSA screening queue is reopening. The cause of the alarm is under investigation. Passengers may experience delays during security screening, so please be patient. Thank you for your understanding. — Dallas Love Field Airport (@DallasLoveField) January 13, 2026

