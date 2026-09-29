Dallas leaders visit Highland Hills as residents seek help after string of shootings and killings

After repeated shootings and multiple murders in one south Dallas neighborhood, on Tuesday, Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux and City Manager Kimberly Tolbert visited the area to see the problems firsthand.

Longtime Highland Hills residents are hoping the visit leads to more action from police.

Just a couple of weeks ago, five people were shot in Highland Hills and a 25-year-old woman was killed. In July, two women were shot.

"Every day, 24/7, it's some shooting, fighting," resident Anita Harris said.

She says for years, her neighbors have been asking for more help addressing the crime. Much of the concern centers on her apartment complex, known as "The Pinks."

"At about 3 or 4 o'clock this morning, there was shooting out there," she said. "I keep telling them that I am too old to be jumping on the floor. I can't get up by myself. We need help."

Tuesday, city leaders came to hear those concerns.

Comeaux, Tolbert and Councilwoman Lorie Blair walked with residents.

"I can tell you we're investigating, we're getting close to solving some of the cases that are out here and we're going to put a little higher presence out here to make sure that we can try to stop some of this crime," Comeaux said.

"The first thing we have to do is find out what is happening, where are the gunshots coming from, why are they continuously coming and then we need to come up with a solution," Blair said.

"We cannot sit in our offices and believe that we're going to get to the solutions if we're not on the ground, if we're not understanding the issues," Tolbert said.

Residents say in years past, DPD had a special patrol for The Pinks, and it's something they'd like to see return.