Dallas ISD students honor MLK with powerful oratory performances

Several Dallas ISD students shared messages of hope inspired by the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor political," said one student.

"How do you want us, the future leaders of today, to help shape tomorrow's world?" said another.

More than 90 elementary students entered the 34th annual Foley & Lardner LLP MLK Jr. Oratory Competition. Eight advanced to the final round and delivered powerful speeches on Friday morning.

A winning message of hope

"If he could see the world now, I believe Doctor King would say, don't lose hope. Keep dreaming, keep loving," said Blen Teklu.

Teklu, a fourth grader from Preston Hollow Elementary, took home first place, earning a laptop and a $2,000 check.

"I've learned that don't give up. Never give up, keep going," Teklu said.

Judges praise students' depth and passion

Judges said they were blown away by the students' grasp of change and the relevance of King's message.

"They really understood the topic. It's something that they're living out, and I think that's why they were willing to lend their voice to it, because it's something that they're going through. It's something that's near and dear to their heart, and I think Doctor King's legacy is living well within these children," said James Carlos McFall, partner at Foley & Lardner.

Competition leaves audience inspired

The heartwarming event restored faith and left nearly everyone in the room motivated.

"Stand up for what's right. I'm ready, what about you?" said one student.