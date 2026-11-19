Dallas ISD trustees voted Thursday night to close six campuses beginning in the 2027-28 school year as the district faces a projected $128 million budget shortfall and declining enrollment.

Among the campuses slated to close is Joseph J. Rhoads Learning Center, a South Dallas early learning center that parents describe as the heart of their neighborhood.

Families opposed the closure, pointing to the school's dual-language instruction and educational opportunities they say are especially valuable to the South Dallas community.

"It's less than 1%, but you have to think about it. These are our scholars to come in the future," said J.J. Rhoads parent Ebony Jones. "So are you saying our education for our younger community is not worth anything?"

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Dallas ISD Trustee Ed Turner, whose district includes J.J. Rhoads, also pushed to keep the campus open.

"Enrollment has increased by 124% since 2019," Turner said during the board meeting.

Turner also pointed to the quality of instruction at the school.

"Our own superintendent acknowledged to parents witnessing some of the best PreK instruction she's ever seen," Turner said. "This is not a sign of failure, this is an indicator of success."

Students at J.J. Rhoads will most likely move to H.S. Thompson.

District officials say they no longer operate standalone prekindergarten campuses.

Another campus slated to close is Harrell Budd Elementary in South Dallas, which has received two failing state accountability ratings in three years. Other campuses identified for closure include N.W. Harllee Early Childhood Center, Arlington Park Early Childhood Center, Ignacio Zaragoza Elementary School and Boude Storey Middle School.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.