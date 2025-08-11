Dallas ISD enhances security and safety protocols ahead of new school year

The focus for Dallas Independent School District for the 2025-2026 calendar year is not only improved teaching, learning but also safety, according to Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde.

Dallas public schools will welcome an expected 140,000 students on Tuesday, Aug. 12, and Elizade said she's excited.

"We have a great foundation of success that we're going to be building on. So, I say to our parents and guardians, bring the kids on in and let's have a great year," she said.

Over the past three years, Dallas ISD has spent an estimated $95 million, adding more cameras, surveillance monitors, metal detectors and resource officers.

Specific campus security additions were approved on Monday, Aug. 11.

Starting Tuesday, students and parents will see if anything has changed.