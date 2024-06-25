Dallas is the 17th most congested city in the U.S. What experts say can improve it.

Dallas is the 17th most congested city in the U.S. What experts say can improve it.

Dallas is the 17th most congested city in the U.S. What experts say can improve it.

DALLAS — If you drive in North Texas, this probably won't surprise you: we're sitting in more traffic than ever.

That's according to a new study by INRIX that looked at congestion patterns across the world. The study found that Dallas drivers lost 38 hours last year sitting in traffic, six hours more than the year before, making it the 17th most congested city in the country.

In terms of wasted time, that translates to $658 per driver a year.

In addition to making the top 20 list for congestion nationwide, one North Texas corridor was named the 11th worst in the country: 80 Eastbound from 635 to FM 548 in Forney.

Traffic in Dallas has increased 12% compared to pre-COVID. However, the author of the study points out that the metroplex's ranking hasn't changed in recent years, despite population growth. He credits that to Texas' innovative approach to funding new road projects, such as public-private partnerships. But he does say changes including adjusting traffic signal timing and curb management would help ease the congestion.

Don Lamers with the North Central Texas Council of Governments says there are opportunities to improve, including providing additional public transit options and managing access to the freeway and Tollways systems better. But for a metropolitan area the size of DFW, he thinks 17th is a win.

"We are doing, I think, a great job of accommodating the demand that is coming to our system, working with our employers, working with our local governments to find opportunities to reduce travel whenever possible," said Lamers. "Can we do better? Absolutely we can do better."

The INRIX study also found that the midday rush hour is the new normal since the pandemic, with congestion around lunchtime outpacing even the morning commute.