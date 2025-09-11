Dallas Golden Games get seniors active, build community

The City of Dallas' annual Golden Games are back for another year of Olympic-style games for seniors.

"I have two new knees," said shot-putter Brooks West. "I have two hips and I'm going to get a shoulder in about a month."

The Golden Games are where brand new joints meet time-tested motivation.

"I've been a competitor all my life," the 75-year-old Burleson resident recalled. "It gives me a reason to get in the gym and just stay active."

West is one of more than 100 athletes competing in the games this year — all over 50 and some, upwards of 90 years old.

"It really just shows much this is truly a community event," said Latrice Brown.

Brown is the interim manager for the senior program division at the City of Dallas.

"A lot of our athletes are returning year after year," Brown said. "This has almost become like a family reunion."

While the athletes might be family, they do not mess around — competition is fierce.

"I retired last year," said Ann Niedwiecki. "[After] 41 years in education." The 68-year-old Garland resident taught shotput and other field events for years, but never competed until now.

"I'm healthy," Niedwiecki said. "I can still do things. I'm going to retire while I can still do things."

If you haven't been able to catch any of the events yet, there's still time. You can find the full event schedule here.