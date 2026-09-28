Dallas gas line incident sends 2 workers to the hospital after air pressure test, Dallas Fire-Rescue say

A gas line incident in Dallas' Design District sent two people to the hospital on Monday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said one person is in critical condition and another was injured when a gas line exploded outside an apartment building on Turtle Creek Boulevard just before 4 a.m.

According to DFR, a contractor performing routine maintenance was pressure-testing a gas line with air when the line exploded. Two workers in the immediate area of the explosion were taken to the hospital. DFR said one of them was released and the other is in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported and DFR said the apartment building and neighboring buildings were not damaged.

Atmos says pipeline not damaged during worksite event

"Earlier this morning, Atmos Energy was performing routine maintenance on a pipeline near 1200 Turtle Creek Boulevard in Dallas," Atmos said in a statement. "That process involved testing the line with air and did not involve natural gas. Our contractor experienced a worksite event, but natural gas service to [the] area was not affected, and there was no damage to our pipeline."

Atmos said in a statement that safety is its highest priority and thanked DFR for its support.

A natural gas leak outside the building forced evacuations in the same area earlier this month. DFR said that no gas readings were found inside, and all tenants were evacuated from the 325-unit apartment building. Small gas readings outside the building continued, according to DFR, before residents were allowed back inside after 24 hours with no gas readings.