Dallas' Fountain Place tower preparing to introduce "first of its kind" private social club

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — If you're from Dallas, you're likely familiar with its decades-old exclusive, private social clubs.

Now, they're becoming increasingly popular with several new options opening up across the city.

Following a $70 million renovation, Dallas' iconic Fountain Place tower in downtown is preparing to introduce a unique take aimed at enriching the office environment, while working to revitalize the area.

"In a post-pandemic world, employers that lease space in our office are looking for ways to attract existing employees and also attract and hire new talent, and to do so they need to offer more amenities," Goddard Investment Group Principal Richard Markham said. "That's the name of the game."

Goddard Investment Group, which owns the skyscraper, said Cypress at Fountain Place will redefine the office-workplace experience.

The 13,000-square-foot space will offer features and amenities like chef-driven food and beverage, indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, a hunting simulator and Trackman golf simulators.

"You'll find some of those elements in other parts of downtown Dallas, but we're the only one that offers it all under one roof," Markham said. "We will be the first of its kind in the market."

Opening next summer, membership will be available to tenants and community members by invitation only. The pricing structure is still being determined.