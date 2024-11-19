Sunny, cooler Tuesday in North Texas before big drop in temperatures

Tuesday is off to a gorgeous but chilly start in North Texas thanks to the drier air that came behind Monday's cold front.

With the dry air and relatively light winds, parts of the region were nearly 30 degrees cooler than Monday morning.

Tuesday will see temperatures warm to the low 70s, about 8 degrees above average for this time of the year. However, another cold front is on the way. The front will enter the northwestern part of North Texas in the late afternoon and pass across the region overnight, bringing the coolest weather this month.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Wednesday due to the drop in temperature. North Texas will have its coldest day since March; Most of the region will be in the low 40s or upper 30s Wednesday morning, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The cool air will be short-lived, but it would be a good idea to have a coat or jacket on hand through Saturday, especially in the mornings.

Shorts and t-shirts will be needed on Sunday with high temperatures back near 80. For Thanksgiving week, one model is showing a cold front moving through North Texas with some rain on Wednesday and highs in the upper 50s on Thursday.

The First Alert Weather team is monitoring the possibility of travel delays as a cold front is forecasted to move through North Texas the day before Thanksgiving.

Until then, enjoy plenty of sunshine and dry weather for the next 7 days.