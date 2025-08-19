Another heat advisory for much of North Texas before rain chances return

It's another dangerously hot day across North Texas.

At 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, DFW hit 100 degrees, with a heat index of 107 degrees. It is officially the 5th triple-digit day of 2025. The average number of triple-digit days for the area is around 20 days.

Since the heat index could get up to 110 degrees, a Heat Advisory is in effect Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay cool and hydrated.

Storms will also be possible for the remainder of the day, with all activity fizzling out by sunset.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a higher chance for rain. The morning commute will likely be rainy across the I-20 and I-30 corridor. Though no severe weather is expected, brief downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning will remain a concern.

Isolated storms will remain a possibility on Thursday, but conditions will clear Friday through the weekend. Early next week, temperatures look to cool significantly with a stronger front. Rain chances will also be back.