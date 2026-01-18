Celebrations planned across North Texas in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

On the third Monday in January, we honor the life and memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has several celebrations planned, including some starting as soon as Sunday night.

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters will kick off MLK Day with its 43rd annual Black Music and Civil Rights Movement Concert, a tribute to Dr. King, on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.

Then, on Monday, there are multiple big events honoring Dr. King across DFW, including the 44th annual MLK Day parade in Dallas. That begins at 10:30 a.m. and will return to its original route.

In Fort Worth, the MLK Day parade begins at 11 a.m. and starts at the corner of 9th and Commerce Street. It will end at Main and Third Street, Sundance Plaza.

The Cowboys of Color Rodeo, the world's largest multicultural rodeo, will kick off at 2 p.m. inside Dickies Arena. In addition to celebrating the life of Dr. King, it will celebrate the life of its founder, Cleo Hearn, who passed away in November.

Banks, post offices and government offices will be closed Monday for the federal holiday, but most major grocery stores like H-E-B, Walmart, Costco and Target will be open.