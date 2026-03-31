At least 4 people killed on North Texas roads since Monday night

In a span of less than 8 hours, four people were killed and a fifth was in critical condition after five accidents in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

In Fort Worth, a major accident on Highway 287 will close the roadway for much of the morning rush hour. Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash that was reported around 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes between FM 156 and Hicks Road. One person was killed.

All northbound lanes were expected to be closed until at least 8 a.m. As of 6:30 a.m., delays were up to one hour.

Pedestrians hit in Dallas

Four people who were walking on or near roadways in Dallas were struck, including three killed, in separate incidents.

Just after 9:45 p.m., a person was crossing Fort Worth Avenue near Hartsdale Drive in North Oak Cliff when they were hit by a black Honda Civic, DPD said. The victim died, and the driver stayed at the scene until police and paramedics arrived.

At 12:27 a.m., police responded after a pedestrian was hit and killed on the LBJ service road near North Central Expressway in North Dallas. The driver did not stop, and DPD is looking at surveillance cameras to try to identify the vehicle.

Around 3 a.m., the Dallas County Sheriff's Office responded after a person was hit on the westbound lanes of I-20 at I-45 in southern Dallas. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. DCSO did not say if the driver involved stayed at the scene or drove off.

Police are also investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on westbound I-30 near Loop 12 and Mountain Creek in Dallas. According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, the driver called when they got home and said they thought they may have hit a person on the highway. The department said police are still in touch with the driver.