More than 800 runners honor first responders, military members in DFW 9/11 Heroes Run

Hundreds of people remembered the nation's heroes during the 2025 Dallas-Fort Worth 9/11 Heroes Run in Collin County on Sunday morning. The event also raised money for a good cause.

Organizers said 802 participants ranging in age from two to 72 signed up for the run to honor both first responders and military personnel serving during the 9/11 attacks and in the wars that followed.

Runners hit the pavement at Towne Lake Park in McKinney. The event included a mile, 5k and ruck races, where participants wore weighted vests or backpacks while running.

Many who laced up their sneakers included active-duty military members, veterans and first responders from all over North Texas.

Proceeds benefitted the Travis Manion Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans and the families of fallen heroes.

"The 1-mile run we dedicate to honoring a specific veteran. This year, it's a Vietnam Veteran, Lieutenant Colonel Bruce Johnson. He was one of the longest MIAs of the Vietnam War and pronounced dead at the end of the war. His remains were never recovered," said Alan Van Reet with the Fort Worth chapter of the Travis Manion Foundation.

Planning for next year's run has already begun. If you missed the event and want to help out the Travis Manion Foundation, click here.