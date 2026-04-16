One dead, juvenile critically hurt after Dallas Fire Rescue ambulance collides with SUV, authorities say

One person is dead and a juvenile is in critical condition after a Dallas Fire-Rescue unit responding to an emergency call was involved in a major crash Thursday afternoon in southeast Dallas, officials said.

The collision happened just after 3:15 p.m. at Savoy Street and Rugged Drive, where a DFR rescue unit and an SUV collided, according to DFR.

Dallas police said officers were dispatched to what they classified as a major city equipment accident. A preliminary investigation found the DFR ambulance was responding to a call when it was involved in the crash.

An adult passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. A juvenile passenger was also taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Both medics and an intern inside the rescue unit were treated for their injuries.

Authorities have not released the name of the person who died. The investigation is continuing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.