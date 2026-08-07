Dallas emergency blood program credited with saving wounded DISD police officer

A new Dallas emergency blood program may have helped save the life of a Dallas ISD police officer who was shot while responding to a crisis call on Thursday.

Officer Justin Jones was shot in the leg and was losing blood when Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters gave him a blood transfusion at the scene before he was taken to Parkland Hospital.

The treatment was made possible through Dallas Fire-Rescue's EMS Blood Transfusion Pilot Program, which launched last summer. The program places coolers stocked with blood in supervisor vehicles, allowing first responders to begin treating patients suffering from severe blood loss before they reach a hospital.

Dallas Fire Fighter Association President Chris Peterson said the program saved Jones' life.

CBS News Texas

"This program did save his life," Peterson said. "Knowing what I know about the run, and where the location of the gunshot was. Absolutely."

Another Dallas ISD officer applied a tourniquet to Jones before he was taken to Parkland, where he underwent successful surgery.

Since the program began, Dallas Fire-Rescue has administered blood to more than 75 patients. Last month alone, firefighters were dispatched 181 times for potential blood administration.

Peterson said the program is designed to give trauma patients more time to reach an operating room.

"We're just trying to extend their life long enough to be able to get them into an O.R., which is where they need to be," Peterson said.

When blood is nearing its expiration date, firefighters return it to Parkland, where it can immediately be used to help someone else before it goes bad.

Jones continues to recover. His family and friends are asking for continued prayers.

Authorities are still working to identify the suspect accused of shooting Jones.