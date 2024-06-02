Dallas driver killed after car goes into high water

DALLAS — According to Dallas Police and Dallas Fire Rescue a driver was killed Sunday afternoon when his car lost control on a busy roadway in South Dallas and veered into high water.

Dallas Police say they got a call around 4:20 Sunday afternoon that someone had driven off Second Avenue in South Dallas and was in danger in high water.

According to Dallas Fire Rescue the person who called 911 saw the vehicle lose control and end up in the water near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Bruton Rd.

Dallas Fire Rescue's swift water team was able to pull the driver out of the water but he was unresponsive. The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police have not said what caused the person to veer off the road but Dallas Police say they're continuing to investigate. The Medical Examiner's office has not identified the victim yet.