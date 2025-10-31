North Texans honor loved ones with Día de los Muertos traditions of joy and remembrance

North Texans across the metroplex are preparing to celebrate their loved ones during the annual Dia de Los Muertos festivities on Saturday.

From papel picado to calaveras, Dia de Los Muertos is more than colorful decorations. Observed on Nov. 1 and 2, it's a heartfelt celebration of those who came before us — a remembrance of life, love, and the legacy of ancestors and loved ones who've died.

Tradition rooted in joy and healing

"It's also about laughter, food, and joy," said Gerardo Robles, general manager at the Latino Cultural Center. "It's a traditional holiday that's celebrated in Mexico and Latin America; it has ties to indigenous roots. It's a very spiritual feeling, but also a healing process as well, because when you lose that loved one, you never quite fill that vacancy they left behind."

Altars, or ofrendas, are adorned with photos, flowers, food, and personal items — offerings to welcome the spirits believed to visit during this time.

Personal touches bring memories to life

"As you're building an altar, you're thinking my Tia used to love Almond Joys, so, you know, you kind of go out to the stores and start buying these extra little things," Robles said.

On Friday, volunteers were at the Latino Cultural Center in Dallas adding final touches to their ofrendas ahead of Saturday's festival, which is free and open to the community.

Altars honor veterans and icons

"If you walk through, you know, some people have dedicated an altar to, army veterans, you know, who have served our country, not to mention other, famous, ones like Selena and others, you know, but then you get some more personal ones, too," Robles said.

A celebration of life, not fear

A spiritual celebration that connects people — not just with the dead, but with the living.

"It's very different from Halloween; there's nothing scary about it, so I highly encourage everybody to come by and visit us," Robles said.

Saturday's event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature art, performances, and activities. For more information, visit lcc.dallasculture.org.