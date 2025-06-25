Dallas delays West Oak Cliff rezoning vote after residents express fears

The Dallas City Council on Wednesday postponed a long-anticipated vote that would have rezoned parts of the West Oak Cliff neighborhood, following strong opposition from residents concerned about displacement and gentrification.

Dozens of residents packed the council chambers late Wednesday afternoon, many holding a press conference beforehand to voice their opposition to the proposed changes along the Hampton and Clarendon corridor.

Residents fear gentrification impact

"Sidelined," "redlined," and "forgotten" were among the words used by residents to describe the city's proposed rezoning plan. Jerry Figueroa, owner of J&E Express Auto Service on Clarendon Drive, said the plan would disproportionately affect Latino-owned businesses and longtime residents.

"Now that we speak up, the city chooses to ignore us," Figueroa said. "There's no protection from the city to help businesses, landowners, or residents from price hikes or development speculation. We've seen what happened in Bishop Arts and West Dallas."

City cites error, seeks feedback

The proposed zoning changes are part of the West Oak Cliff Area Plan, adopted in 2020, and aim to bring new residential development and improve walkability and traffic flow. However, a city representative said the vote was delayed due to an error on community reply forms and a desire to ensure the process is done correctly.

District 1 Council Member Chad West noted that the upcoming state law SB840, which takes effect Sept. 1, could accelerate residential displacement. He said the delay would allow time to address community concerns and find common ground.

SB840 is a state law that will allow mixed-use residential developments to be built along commercial corridors across the state. During Wednesday's council meeting, West also said he hears neighbors' concerns when it comes to rising costs and displacement and said he wants to work together to find common ground.

Supporters like West argue that the rezoning is essential to accommodate West Oak Cliff's anticipated growth, transforming vacant properties into much-needed housing and revitalizing the corridor for future development.

Call for anti-displacement measures

Jennifer Rangel, a local resident and co-founder of RAYO Planning, said the community supports more housing but wants safeguards in place.

"We're not saying we don't need more housing — we absolutely do," Rangel said. "But we need to do it with fair housing in mind. With SB840 coming, it's time to put protections in place."

Supporters say growth is needed

Supporters of the rezoning argue the plan is necessary to accommodate future growth in West Oak Cliff. Temple Anderson, a local resident, said the proposal has backing from three neighborhood associations and has been formally opposed by fewer than 11% of notified property owners.

"No plan is perfect, but what has been brought to you today is a good, balanced plan for this corridor," Anderson said.

The council is now scheduled to vote on the rezoning proposal on Aug. 13.