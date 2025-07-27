Dallas Cowboys hold Blue White Practice at training camp in Oxnard, California – watch live

The Dallas Cowboys will reach a training camp milestone when they take to the field Sunday afternoon: the first practice in pads. Until Sunday, the Cowboys have only been practicing in helmets, or no pads at all.

Known as the Blue White Practice, it takes place a day after the Cowboys hold an opening ceremony for training camp at their Oxnard, Calif. facility.

The practice will give fans their first glimpse at the team's revamped roster, which includes receiver George Pickens, a new backfield and seven new defensive players.

The next big events during training camp will be a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, Aug. 5, and the first preseason game, also against the Rams, on Saturday, Aug. 9.

The Cowboys will return to North Texas on Thursday, Aug, 14, to finish out training camp.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys Blue White Practice

What : The Dallas Cowboys hold the Blue White Practice, the first fully padded practice of training camp.

: The Dallas Cowboys hold the Blue White Practice, the first fully padded practice of training camp. Date : Sunday, July 27

: Sunday, July 27 Time: 1:30 p.m. CT

1:30 p.m. CT Location: Oxnard, California



Oxnard, California On TV: KTXA channel 21 in North Texas

KTXA channel 21 in North Texas Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device or connected TV.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change