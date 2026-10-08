Bucs take down Cowboys, 24-16, in Thursday night showdown at AT&T Stadium

Bucky Irving ran for a career-high 165 yards, including a 72-yard run to set up the touchdown that put Tampa Bay ahead for good while scoring twice himself, and the Buccaneers beat the Dallas Cowboys 24-16 on Thursday night for their first win of the season.

Jalon Daniels threw a TD pass to Irving in the first half while directing a turnover-free offense amid several Dallas miscues in just the second start for the undrafted rookie.

Daniels, who was 19 of 25 for 189 yards, is filling in for Baker Mayfield, who's expected to be sidelined at least one more game with a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand.

Irving had 21 carries and a 7.9-yard average while scoring on a 5-yard pass and a 1-yard plunge as the Bucs (1-4) finally found some footing in a season that started with expectations of winning the NFC South.

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 8, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

Dak Prescott led a 99-yard drive and threw a 13-yard TD pass to George Pickens in the fourth quarter before his second interception off a tipped pass helped Tampa Bay clinch the win in the final two minutes.

The Cowboys (2-3) continued an up-and-down start to the season, this time with an offense that was, at times, as sloppy as the defense has been in both seasons under coach Brian Schottenheimer.

After Irving's long run on the first play of the second half was followed by receiver Emeka Egbuka's 14-yard TD run on a jet sweep, Prescott threw his first interception and the Dallas defense left Tez Johnson wide open on a 64-yard grab that led to Irving's 1-yard plunge for a 21-10 lead.