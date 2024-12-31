Dallas Cowboys release RB Ezekiel Elliot

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have released running back Ezekiel Elliot from the roster just before the end of the 2024 season.

"Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today," Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones said in a statement.

The running back played eight seasons with the Cowboys.

"As I have said many times previously, Zeke's impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best."

According to CBS Sports, Elliott will now go through waivers. If he emerges unclaimed, the veteran will be free to sign with a contender, but it remains to be seen if there will be any interest in his services. Elliott hasn't rushed for 1,000 yards or averaged more than 3.8 yards per carry since 2021.

Elliot was drafted in the first round (fourth pick overall) by Dallas back in 2016. That same year, he was second in the NFL with 1,994 total scrimmage yards. He became the fifth rookie since the NFL merger to win the NFL rushing title. Elliott became the fourth rookie in Cowboys history to be named to the Pro Bowl. He was only the fourth rookie and second running back, to be named All-Pro in franchise history.

After becoming a free agent, Elliot signed a one-year contract and played with the Patriots in 2023 before returning to the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.

In 2024 through 15 games, Elliott tallied 74 carries for 226 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Cowboys.