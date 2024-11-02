Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott out for Sunday's game against Atlanta Falcons

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won't be playing on Nov. 3 when the team faces the Atlanta Falcons.

The team said they have "decided he would not be active for the game" and "made the decision not to have him travel to Atlanta."

It was not made clear why Elliott didn't travel with the team.

With Elliott out this week, Dalvin Cook was elevated from the practice squad.

This is Elliott's first season back with the Cowboys since he was released by the team last March after they were unable to come to an agreement on a reworked contract for the running back.

This year, Elliott has 149 rushing yards on 48 carries with two touchdowns. He's the Cowboys' third-leading rusher and has 9,053 career rushing yards in nine pro seasons, according to the team.