Did he wear the star or not? Here's what we know about the so-called "Fake Cowboy"

In North Texas, we know the Cowboys.

We see them on Sundays. We know the names on the roster. Around here, there may be no more recognizable symbol in sports than that blue star.

But wearing one is not the same as earning one.

Now, allegations circulating online are raising questions about a Tennessee man who appears in photographs and social media posts suggesting ties to the Dallas Cowboys and other NFL teams.

Was he really a Cowboy?

CBS News Texas went looking for the answer. What we found is a trail of football pictures, workouts, appearances, and claims — but so far, no confirmation of an NFL career or a criminal investigation.

But an entirely separate federal fraud case shows that double-checking who is really behind an NFL persona can matter.

In the first case, CBS News Texas has found no criminal charge accusing him of pretending to be a professional football player.

For that reason, we are withholding his identity unless his legal status changes.

A woman who answered to his sister's name over the telephone said her brother wants an opportunity to tell his side of the story, but said he was not speaking at this time.

The man in question, according to a roster, did attend a college in Georgia, where records indicate he played football.

He has also claimed that his father played for the New Orleans Saints.

That may be true, but CBS News Texas has not been able to independently confirm his football lineage.

Photographs circulating online appear to show the man in Cowboys gear attending a Dallas Cowboys camp or related activity in 2024. A photograph, though, is not a roster spot.

CBS News Texas contacted the Dallas Cowboys to determine whether the organization knows the man and whether he ever had an official relationship with the team. We have not received an answer. The National Football League has not stated anything about him or a separate case.

Social media suggests the man also played for the Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Beyond the workout photographs and wearing lots of Dallas Cowboys gear — which is not criminal — the man was available for events. There are pictures of him signing autographs and even showing up to assist with charity events like Toys for Tots.

Man accused of posing as San Francisco 49ers player to defraud women out of $1.3M, feds say

Another case with some social media roots involves Daejon Love and his alleged business partner, Taylor Jamie Chan. Federal investigators said Love used professional football and romance to allegedly bilk 26 women.

"I know I get a lot of fans who want to know how football works." Love said in a video.

Federal investigators say Love knew how something else worked, too:

Trust.

Love, 35, is facing federal crimes alleging he operated fraud schemes that prosecutors say took approximately $1.3 million from women across several states.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon, Love falsely portrayed himself as a wealthy man, often as a player for the San Francisco 49ers or as a wealthy Swiss real-estate investor.

Federal prosecutors said the image was fiction. But the money, they allege, was very real.

According to federal court documents, the alleged scheme began in February 2022. Investigators say Love met many of the women online through dating apps.

Prosecutors allege Love convinced numerous women that they were involved in sincere romances with him.

The government said Love presented a lavish lifestyle both online and in person.

Once trust was established, investigators say investments entered the conversation. And so did Taylor Jamie Chan.

Federal authorities say Chan, 18, falsely presented himself as Love's financial adviser.

Investigators allege Chan helped give Love's supposed investments an air of legitimacy.

The government said Love claimed Chan had helped him build a fortune worth tens of millions of dollars. Prosecutors said that it didn't exist.

The FBI believes there could be more than 26 victims.

Federal authorities say that once women ran out of money to invest — or started asking too many questions — Love would cut off communication while keeping their money.