Man accused of posing as San Francisco 49ers player to defraud women out of $1.3M, feds say

Two men, one of whom posed as a player for the San Francisco 49ers, have been arrested and charged in a scheme that allegedly defrauded more than two dozen women out of more than $1 million, federal authorities said.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Oregon, 35-year-old Daejon Labrayae Love and 18-year-old Taylor Jamie Chan were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

Both men were arrested by the FBI and other law enforcement on Monday, after Chan flew from California to Boise, Idaho to meet Love, who was there to allegedly meet new victims.

Court documents allege the scheme began in Feb. 2022, when Love and Chan created fictitious investments to defraud women in California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Love met the women online through dating apps, while Chan falsely posed as Love's financial adviser.

Prosecutors said Love falsely portrayed himself as wealthy, often as a player for the 49ers or as a wealthy real estate investor.

"The scheme relied on Love's creation of fictitious personas and display of a lavish lifestyle which Love presented to victims both in person and on social media websites," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement. "Love convinced many of the victims they were in sincere romantic relationships with Love, that he was a sophisticated investor, and that Chan was his investment adviser who helped Love grow a fortune worth tens of millions of dollars."

Prosecutors shared a screenshot of a social media profile purportedly belonging to Love, which showed him wearing 49ers gear and standing near expensive cars. Another screenshot showed an app that claimed Love had more than $5 million in cash and $15 million in investments.

A social media profile purportedly belonging to Daejon Labrayae Love, who allegedly posed as a San Francisco 49ers player as part of a scheme to defraud at least two dozen women. Love and an alleged accomplice, identified as Taylor Jamie Chan, were arrested in Boise, Idaho on Aug, 24, 2026. U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Oregon

As part of the scam, prosecutors said Chan sent messages to Love about investing in new opportunities, which in turn he shared with victims to further convince them to send money. The pair also hosted FaceTime calls, showing victims falsified investment gains and encouraged them to part with their money.

Prosecutors said Love blocked communication with victims once they had no more money to invest or if they asked too many questions. Victims interviewed by authorities said they did not receive any proceeds or returns on their principal or investment account information.

According to financial records, Love and Chan received about $1.3 million from victims. At least 26 victims have been identified.

Ahead of the pair's arrest, investigators said Love traveled to several states beginning on July 15, including California, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Utah.

Love and Chan remain in custody in Boise, with their first court appearance scheduled for Thursday.

The FBI said it believes there are "many more" victims. Love allegedly used other names to perpetuate the scheme, including Jon Love, Daejon Love, Avril Lyto Love and Jordan Love.

Anyone with additional information about Love and Chan to contact the FBI online by visiting https://tips.fbi.gov/ or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.