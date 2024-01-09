Watch CBS News
Ticket sales begin Tuesday for Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers wild-card matchup

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON – Tickets officially go on sale today for Sunday's wild-card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys (12-5) have clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC East and will host the Packers (9-8) at AT&T Stadium – where the 'Boys haven't lost once this season. 

This season is also the third consecutive for the team to have a 12-5 record and it's the third postseason trip under coach Mike McCarthy.

At 9 a.m., you can grab your ticket on the team's website – but some are already available on resale for hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

If you want to fight for your seat, standing room only tickets start at just over $100 while seats closer to the field go for anywhere from $500 to $3,000 per ticket.

Fans have been lining up to buy the team's official 'Seize Everything' playoff shirts and gear, which also go on sale today. 

The team is calling for a 'white out' this weekend, urging fans to wear white for the game.

It's been nearly 30 years since the Cowboy's last Super Bowl win.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 7:06 AM CST

