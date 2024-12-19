Dallas Cowboys docuseries coming to Netflix in 2025: "It's a soap opera"

Another Dallas Cowboys franchise docuseries is coming to Netflix next year.

The docuseries, called "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys," explores the story of Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones and his business moves that resulted in three NFL titles, according to Netflix.

The docuseries will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with Jones as well as iconic former Dallas Cowboys Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders. Former head coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer and fans like former President George W. Bush and Nike co-founder Phil Knight will also make appearances in the series, according to Netflix.

"It's a soap opera 365 days a year," Jones said in the trailer that was released on Thursday.

The series will premiere in 2025. A specific date has not been announced.

America's Team isn't new to the Netflix scene. In June, "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders," premiered, documenting the lives of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders beyond the football field. Not long after, it was announced the series was renewed for a second season, which will also premiere in 2025.

"Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team" was also on CMT for 16 seasons before getting canceled.