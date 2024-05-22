New Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders show coming to Netflix this summer

New Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders show announced by Netflix to premiere this summer

New Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders show announced by Netflix to premiere this summer

New Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders show announced by Netflix to premiere this summer

DALLAS – The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are returning to TV.

"America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" premieres on Netflix on June 20.

"Making the team is just the beginning," the cheerleaders said on social media. The series will have seven episodes, giving viewers unfiltered access to the team.

The show comes two and a half years after "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team" ended its 16-year run on CMT.

Making the team is just the beginning. America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders premieres June 20 only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/irHjB1fPX6 — Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (@DCCheerleaders) May 22, 2024

Last week, Netflix also announced a 10-part docuseries about the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones is on the way.

Netflix said it will tell the story of the establishment of America's Team, featuring Cowboys icons Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders as commentators.