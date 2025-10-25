"We've all had people affected by cancer." Wives, partners of Dallas Cowboys coaches and players visit patients at Hope Lodge

Wives and partners of Dallas Cowboys coaches and players spent an evening giving back, visiting cancer patients at the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge in Dallas.

The Hope Lodge provides free lodging to patients undergoing treatment in the city, and on Thursday night, those patients received a special visit from members of the Cowboys Women's Association, including Gemmi Schottenheimer, wife of head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

"It resonates because we've all had people affected by cancer," Gemmi said. "My husband is actually a cancer survivor. When I was six months pregnant, we found out he had thyroid cancer. So personally, this affects us greatly and deeply."

Schottenheimer said the visit was a way to connect with patients and offer support, something her family knows is invaluable.

Among the patients she met was Amber Eytcheson, who has been battling triple-negative breast cancer while staying at the Hope Lodge during her treatments at UT Southwestern.

"It's just the fun little things that help you take your mind away from what you're actually here for, fighting for your life," Eytcheson said.

After months of radiation, Eytcheson celebrated a milestone on Monday, ringing the chimes to mark the end of her treatment. She says the Cowboys' visit brought her hope and encouragement.

"It's not just about sports allegiance," she said. "It's about humanity and being nice to each person."

Schottenheimer said her husband's recovery and the resilience she sees in patients remind her of how precious each day is. The Cowboys community has also recently rallied around another survivor: owner Jerry Jones, who has spoken publicly about his past cancer battle.