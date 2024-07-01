Dallas County Sheriff's Office search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

DALLAS — The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident that killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a major accident at I-30 and Buckner Blvd on Wednesday, June 26 at 6:20 a.m.

Deputies say 76-year-old Carlos Serrando Guerrero was attempting to cross the highway when he was struck by a vehicle.

Eastbound I-30 shut down at Jim Miller Wednesday, June 26 for a fatal hit-and-run incident. TXDOT

The suspect's vehicle is described as a grey/silver 2017 - 2020 Honda Accord. There is also visible damage to the front of the vehicle and the passenger-side headlight.

Investigators ask that anyone who may have video of the I-30 and Buckner area between 5:50 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. or any information related to the incident, contact the Dallas County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Crimes Unit at vcu@dallascounty.org or call Detective Hernandez at 214-589-2343.