Dallas County measles case prompts North Texas exposure warning

Dallas County health officials have confirmed that a county resident has measles. The person visited multiple locations across North Texas while infectious, potentially exposing others, according to officials.

If you were at any of the locations listed below at the times below, you may have been exposed.

Turrentine Jackson Morrow Chapel

Address: 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, TX 75013

Date: Aug. 14, 2026

Potential exposure window: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gloria's Restaurant

Address: 152 Fountain Circle, Fairview, TX 75069

Date: Aug. 14, 2026

Potential exposure window: 12:30 to 5 p.m.

The Revel Patio Grill

Address: 9305 Preston Road, Frisco, TX 75033

Date: Aug. 15, 2026

Potential exposure window: 7:45 p.m. to midnight

Dallas County health officials said unvaccinated people who visited one of these locations during a potential exposure window should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. If you were potentially exposed on Aug. 14, you should monitor through Sept. 4. If you were potentially exposed on Aug. 15, you should monitor through Sept. 5.

Symptoms to look out for

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

A progressive rash that begins on the face and spreads down the body

If you notice symptoms, call your health care provider and let them know you may have been exposed to measles. Do not show up at the office without calling ahead, as this could put others at risk of exposure.

People at higher risk of serious complications include infants, pregnant people without evidence of immunity, and people with severely weakened immune systems, according to Dallas County health officials. Unvaccinated people are also more vulnerable to contracting measles.