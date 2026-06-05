Dallas County coalition pushes major childcare funding measure for 2026 ballot

A new childcare funding measure in Dallas County could become one of the largest local investments in childcare in the country if voters approve it.

Supporters say the lack of affordable childcare across the region is keeping thousands of parents out of work, and they're urging county commissioners to place the proposal on the November 2026 ballot.

Parents describe long waits and high costs

For Natalie Hendrickse, juggling work and school while raising her 4‑year‑old son, Sawyer, has been a constant challenge.

"The first almost year of his life, I was in school, I'm a single parent. I was looking at other daycares, and they were really expensive, and I couldn't afford that. I had put myself on waitlists for childcare, for help to pay for childcare, and some are years long," Hendrickse said.

Although she sometimes gets help from her parents, Hendrickse said the childcare she receives through First Presbyterian Church Day School makes the difference for her family.

"Without this, I wouldn't be in school, I wouldn't be able to work," she said.

Coalition pushes for expanded childcare support

Hendrickse is now joining other Dallas parents backing Dallas Childcare Work, a new coalition pushing for more childcare funding in the county. The group is urging commissioners to place the initiative on the 2026 ballot.

Supporters say the measure would expand childcare scholarships, out‑of‑school programs, and financial support for childcare providers.

"Right now, nearly 19,000 parents who want to work can't because they can't find reliable, affordable childcare," said Hillary Evans, vice president of policy and advocacy at United Way of Metropolitan Dallas.

Proposal includes small property tax increase

If the measure makes the ballot and wins voter approval, it would come with a property tax increase. The proposal adds a 3‑cent tax per $100 of property valuation. Advocates estimate the average Dallas County homeowner would pay about $10 more per month, generating roughly $132 million annually for childcare programs and services.

"The reality is you're not voting for a property tax increase, you're voting to give citizens in Dallas County the opportunity to decide whether or not they should have quality childcare here in Dallas County, by making sure they're able to hire the best and brightest workers," said Texas state Sen. Royce West, SD‑23.

Supporters say investment strengthens families long‑term

While the measure's future remains uncertain, Hendrickse said the goal is to build a stronger, more affordable foundation for families.

"When our children have stronger foundations, then they grow up to be stronger, more capable adults who can contribute to society," she said.