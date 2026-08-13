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Concrete truck overturns, crashes into Dallas business, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

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A concrete truck overturned and crashed partway into a business in northwest Dallas on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the business – identified as Chessire Stone – around 2 p.m. to the 2100 block of West Northwest Highway.

Officials have not said what caused the crash. No injuries were reported, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

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CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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