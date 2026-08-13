Concrete truck overturns, crashes into Dallas business, authorities say

A concrete truck overturned and crashed partway into a business in northwest Dallas on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the business – identified as Chessire Stone – around 2 p.m. to the 2100 block of West Northwest Highway.

Officials have not said what caused the crash. No injuries were reported, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

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