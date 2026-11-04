Dallas city voters reject funding for law enforcement training center, other public safety projects

Voters in the city of Dallas went to the polls, with data showing they rejected the city government's Prop A funding request for a $443 million bond to support public safety projects.

Election results show more than 56% of voters rejected the measure. In response, Mayor Eric Johnson said the city needs modern facilities where first responders can train in order to do their jobs effectively.

"The next step is to work with my City Council colleagues and the city manager to reassess these projects, prioritize the most urgent needs, and identify a responsible path forward," said Mayor Johnson.

Had the proposition passed, $82 million would have been dedicated to a new law enforcement training center, with another $149 million for a public safety training complex. Another $40 million would be used for an emergency operations center and 911 facility, $150 million would be used for police evidence storage and a crime lab, and $22 million would have helped replace Fire Station No. 4.

Weeks ago, Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux took CBS News Texas on a tour of the aging and overcrowded property room that stores evidence and referred to it as "organized chaos."

Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn, who was against the measure, says the city needs to be transparent with voters.

"The question was, 'Well, what happens if they don't do the proposed projects,' right? There's no guarantee. The projects weren't listed; it just said public safety projects," said Mendelsohn.

Mendelsohn said she will push for a better bond proposal come May of next year.

"Let's come back with a bond that actually is going to provide you the accountability and transparency that you're looking for. Meaning, list the name of the project, police academy, property room, whatever it is, put the dollar amount in there, and then also say, if you don't use it for that item, you cannot redirect those funds," said Mendelsohn.