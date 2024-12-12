Dallas names 4 semifinalists for city manager

More than six months after the departure of former Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax, the city has narrowed down the search for his replacement to four semifinalists.

In a meeting of the City Council's Ad Hoc Committee on Administrative Affairs Thursday morning, the candidates were identified as:

Interim Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert

Fort Worth Assistant City Manager William Johnson

Grand Rapids, Michigan City Manager Mark Washington

Dekalb County, Georgia, Chief Operating Officer Zachary Williams

However, the semifinalists may be subject to change as early as next week because some members of the City Council have expressed disappointment with the process of narrowing down the pool of 50 candidates to four.

The Council is set to meet again on Monday at 1 p.m. to continue the discussion.

The last city manager

Dallas's previous city manager T.C. Broadnax resigned earlier this year, later taking the same role in Austin. Broadnax cited his strained relationship with Mayor Eric Johnson for his departure.

Some city council members had been critical of Broadnax's performance as far back as June of 2022. CBS News Texas reported at the time that Broadnax was asked to resign, but refused.

Broadnax did have a good relationship with widely popular former Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, who resigned in September. Garcia followed Broadnax to Austin and is now an assistant city manager overseeing public safety.

Interim city manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert has been running the city's day-to-day operations since Broadnax left.