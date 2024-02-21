Broadnax stepping down as Dallas City Manager, effective June 3

DALLAS – City Manager T.C. Broadnax will no longer be the city's top administrator, effective June 3.

The City Council accepted Broadnax's resignation on Wednesday, citing his strained relationship with the mayor.

A statement from the City Council said, "It became apparent that the relationship between the mayor and the city manager has not been conducive to effective governance and the advancement of Dallas' interest."

"The dynamic between these key citywide figures has unfortunately hindered the realization of our city's full potential and it is imperative we address this issue head-on in order to move forward," the statement said.

In his resignation letter, Broadnax said it was his "distinct honor and privilege to have served as your city manager for the last seven years."

"I am proud of what we have accomplished together and grateful for the support I received during my tenure," Broadnax said.

Meanwhile, City Council member Omar Narvaez wished Broadnax "well in his future endeavors."

"I am proud to have worked with him to move Dallas forward on issues facing everyday people like a focus on affordable housing, slowing gentrification, job creation, improving infrastructure, environmental justice, navigating a global pandemic and improving public safety all with a racial equity focus on historically divested communities," Narvaez said.

In the meantime, the City Council will work "diligently" to select an interim city manager, its statement said.

"This presents us with a valuable opportunity to conduct a national search for a new city manager who shares our vision for the future of our city," the statement said.

"We are confident that with the support of our residents and stakeholders, we will emerge from this transition stronger and more united.

In mid-2022, three City Council members requested a special meeting to consider taking action against Broadnax, including discipline or removal. Mayor Eric Johnson also requested an executive session to evaluate Broadnax's performance and employment.

CBS News Texas will provide more information as it becomes available.