Dallas Children's Advocacy Center launches new campaign, raising awareness for child abuse

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – To mark National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center is launching a new campaign to raise awareness about the urgent problem facing the community.

"People don't want to believe it's an issue on their street," said Dianna Smoot, the chief education and training officer with Dallas Children's Advocacy Center (DCAC). "We serve all ZIP codes in Dallas County. It's not a problem just for certain areas or just for other families."

Last year alone, there were more than 30,000 cases of child abuse reported in Dallas County, an 11% increase from 2021. That equates to a report being made every 17 minutes.

It doesn't necessarily mean child abuse is on the rise, but that more adults are making reports.

"That's actually a good thing," Smoot said. "People are recognizing there's a potentially harmful situation for a child, and they're advocating on their behalf, and that's exactly what we want adults to do."

DCAC served more than 13,000 victims and their family members last year through services like trauma therapy, forensic interviews, and case coordination.

"Our typical client for us is a nine, 10-year-old girl who is sexually abused by someone she knows and trusts," said Smoot.

DCAC says that's why it's critical to educate parents, teachers and faith communities on how to recognize and report child abuse.

The center is kicking off its Pinwheels of Hope campaign to raise awareness and funds to support children who have been abused.

During the month of April, people can show their support for DCAC's mission by putting a pinwheel sign in their yard.

"Really it's a visual sign that hope and healing is out there for victims of child abuse," Smoot said. "We would love to see streets flooded with pinwheel signs, businesses flooded with pinwheel signs."

The signs can be picked up at multiple locations with a $50 donation to DCAC.