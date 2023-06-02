Dallas celebrates progress, the ongoing fight for equality during Pride month

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It's the start of June which means it's the start of Pride month, a chance to celebrate the impact of the LGBTQ+ community.

On Thursday, Dallas officials and neighbors celebrated as a pride flag with the City of Dallas seal on it was raised high above the city.

"Just like that rainbow flag we are all a piece of a colorful thread," said Omar Narvaez, the city's deputy mayor pro tem.

It was a celebration of all the progress that's been made and the ongoing fight for equality.

"You know, it brings me to tears anytime I see that rainbow flag, anytime I see anything rainbow and I'm like 'oh my god it was worth it', all the pain, all the heartache, it was worth it," said LGBTQ+ advocate Portia Cantrell.

Cantrell is an advocate for LGBTQ+ seniors like herself and remembers when celebrations like this were unheard of.

"I'm pushing 70 and for most of my life, being gay was something considered illegal, immoral," said Cantrell.

Recent legislation passed in Austin banning drag shows in front of children and banning gender affirming care in minors was on everyone's mind.

"Right now, marginalized members of our community are under attack not just here in the state of Texas, but across the entire nation," said Narvaez.

"There were over 140 anti-LGBTQ bills filed during this 88th legislative session. So after that fight these last 140 days to keep a lot of those bills from seeing the light of day, I'm very excited to be back here for pride month, but most importantly to be back home," said State Representative Venton Jones.

"It's kind of painful to think that my existence and the existence of all these beautiful people who are here right now, our existence is still up for debate our rights and our freedom is still up for debate," said Cantrell.

As will protestors. A Facebook post from the group "Protect Texas Kids" is calling for protestors to show up at Fair Park. The Dallas Police Department says it'll monitor the event for any suspicious activity.

For Cantrell, the month is about embracing and celebrating her truth.

"I just want to say, I am what I am and so are they and we're happy, we're proud and we're glad to be here."