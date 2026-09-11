Dallas Catholics mark 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks with prayer, remembrance

All day, the Catholic Diocese of Dallas has been remembering the lives lost in the Sept. 11 attacks.

The morning began with the tolling of bells to mark the moments when the attacks unfolded.

A Mass of Remembrance followed, led by Bishop Edward Burns, who was working in Washington, D.C., for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops when a plane struck the Pentagon.

An evening prayer was held on Tuesday night.

CBS News Texas

Some of those in attendance weren't alive when the attacks occurred and have learned about them only in school. Still, they say it's important to reflect.

"I think it's just important to keep that memory alive of all those families, keep them in our prayers 25 years later because it still feels like it was yesterday to those families that have lost their loved ones, and for me it's important to still keep all those people in my prayers," Mayra Huerta said.

" I think it's important to remember the stories of those who experienced that day," Diocese of Dallas Synod Executive Director Lacy de la Garza said.

"In fact, one of the things that I personally have felt collecting over these past few weeks leading up to this anniversary is that I begin to understand how important it was for me to listen to my grandparents' stories of the wars that they lived through that I would have never known about."

Churchgoers say it's a connection to the past they don't want to lose.