New Dallas bridal boutique offers wedding dresses at up to 70% off

A new bridal boutique in Dallas is helping to cut wedding costs while giving back.

Brides for a Cause sells donated wedding dresses at about 30 - 70% off retail prices.

"About 70 to 80% are donated by other designers and boutiques," Brides for a Cause Founder Erin Scharf said. "There are some in perfect condition."

Alexcia Eackels visited the store Friday with no time to waste.

CBS News Texas

"So, we're getting married on December 6th, and it's so close, and I feel overwhelmed and nervous," she said.

She's been searching for the perfect wedding dress, but finding one within her budget hasn't been easy.

"I was scared," she said. "I was scared. I was like, maybe I cannot afford this."

Recently, she learned about Brides for a Cause, a nonprofit bridal boutique that just opened in Dallas' Design District, and on Friday, she found exactly what she was looking for.

"When I saw the prices, I was like, 'Whoa!'" she said. "That dress was $200!"

Helping brides save money is only part of Brides for a Cause's mission. Their sales support nonprofits focused on women's causes.

"Last year, we donated $1 million to 67 nonprofits, which is amazing," Scharf said.

"If I can do something to help somebody else while helping myself, then why not?" Eackels said. "A win is a win is a win!"