More than 400 first responders climb 110 flights in Dallas to honor 9/11 fallen

More than 400 firefighters, police officers, and EMTs climbed 110 flights of stairs in downtown Dallas on Saturday to honor first responders who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and those who later died from illnesses linked to recovery and cleanup efforts.

The Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb began with a remembrance ceremony at Main Street Garden Park, where bells tolled in honor of the fallen before participants made their way to Comerica Bank Tower.

The annual event takes on added significance this year as the country prepares to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Rodney Smith, operations coordinator for the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, said the event also gives veteran firefighters an opportunity to share the history of that day with a younger generation of first responders.

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"A lot of our firefighters over the last couple of years weren't born then, so it's our opportunity also to share our experience," Smith said. "I think everyone remembers what you were doing that day when you heard about a plane going into that building."

For New York City firefighter Joe Esposito of Rescue Company 5, the climb is deeply personal.

Esposito lost his brother, Capt. Mike Esposito, his cousin, Frank Esposito, and 11 members of his station in the attacks.

"It's every day, you know. It's the little things like the birthdays, the anniversaries," Esposito said. "There's a piece of the puzzle missing, and you can't find that piece. We have a hole in our heart, but all we can do is fill it with love and memories of our loved ones."

During the climb, participants wore photographs of firefighters, police officers or EMTs who died as a result of the attacks.

Arlington firefighter James Fussner climbed in memory of New York City firefighter John Bergin, who died when the World Trade Center towers collapsed.

"I'm climbing for John Bergin and climbing for him for my 14th year," Fussner said.

As he made the ascent, Fussner said remembering the sacrifice of Bergin and other first responders helped him push through the physically demanding climb.

"You've got to remember why we're doing this," Fussner said. "Twenty-five years ago was an awful day, but at the same time, it was the biggest rescue in firefighter history. It's important for us to remember why we're doing this, so mentally you've got to dig down and remember the guys that gave their lives that day."

Participants also listened to radio transmissions from Sept. 11 as they climbed, reinforcing the connection between the memorial event and the first responders who rushed into the World Trade Center that morning.

First responders from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and New York participated in this year's climb.

Organizers said planning for next year's Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will begin in March.