Czechia men's national team arrives in North Texas ahead of World Cup

The team arrived in North Texas on Friday, ahead of the FIFA World Cup kicking off next week.

Team Czechia touched down at Dallas Love Field Airport and then made their way to the team hotel in downtown Fort Worth.

A Fort Worth police motorcade escorted the bus full of players and coaches to the Sheraton Hotel around 2:30 p.m. The team arrived to cheering and fanfare, with FIFA and Visit Fort Worth representatives waving Czech flags and holding signs to greet them. They're staying in Fort Worth since their home base is in Mansfield.

CBS News Texas wasn't able to talk to players, hotel workers, or Visit Fort Worth due to FIFA rules. We did speak to fan Tyeson Seal, who went to the airport to see the team touch down.

"I come here for lunch occasionally, and when I pulled up to eat my lunch, I could tell when things are happening, things are different, and I know sports teams come through here, so I got word that the Czech team was coming through, so I stuck around. I'm glad I did," Seal said.

Upcoming matches and team history

Czechia plays the Republic of South Korea in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Thursday, June 11. They'll then travel to Atlanta and Mexico City for the second and third matches.

This is a relatively new team. It emerged in the 1990s following the split of Czechoslovakia into the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

This is Czechia's second World Cup appearance. They previously played in 2006.