Crowley police officer searches for a living kidney donor while battling stage 5 renal failure

A North Texas man serves the community as a full-time Crowley Police officer; however, that young officer is the one who needs help after he received a life-threatening diagnosis over the summer.

It's another day of fighting crime on the streets for Crowley Police Officer Kwaun Shaw, but now he's fighting for his life after noticing a rash in June.

"It's more of an emotional rollercoaster," Kwaun Shaw said. "I told my corporal, 'Hey, I think I need to go to the hospital. I may have an allergic reaction to something, I don't know.'"

That's where the husband and father of a seven-year-old boy got a devastating diagnosis.

"When the news was brought in that I was in stage five kidney failure, that was a big shock because I don't do anything bad to harm my body," Kwaun Shaw said. "I don't smoke, I don't drink, and I don't go out and party or do anything like that."

The 31-year-old always took care of himself and was the pillar of health. He played cornerback in high school and college football.

"I go to work, then I come home, and I do dialysis for 10 hours at night," Kwaun Shaw said.

Whitney Shaw remains hopeful her husband can find a living kidney donor through UT Southwestern Medical Center.

"It's been a lot of learning, a lot of patience, and a lot of learning what it is to take things one day at a time, just being so young, and we have plans for our life and to grow our family," Whitney Shaw said. "We just — we hope and we pray that we have the opportunity to do that and to spend a lot of years together."

Kwaun Shaw, who has worked for the Crowley Police Department for 3.5 years, has a plea in hopes of extending his life with his family while continuing to serve the community.

"I'm hoping for somebody who has a good heart and who wants to donate to somebody they don't know. At the end of the day, that's usually what it is. Yes, I have family and friends, but none of them are a match," Kwaun Shaw said.

Kwaun Shaw hopes his story brings attention to the more than 100,000 people in the United States who are waiting for a kidney transplant.

Find out if you're a match with Kwaun Shawn or others by filling out this form through UT Southwestern's Living Donor Program.

Click here for more information on what's involved with being a living kidney donor.