CrossFit Games in Fort Worth continue with tribute to Lazar Dukic, athlete who drowned in swimming event

FORT WORTH – The CrossFit Games in Fort Worth continued on Friday starting with a tribute to an athlete who drowned in Marine Creek Lake Thursday, the first day of the competition.

Hundreds filled Dickies Arena for the tribute, during which officials announced the 2024 CrossFit Games were dedicated to Lazar Dukic.

Dukic, 28, of Serbia, died during the swimming portion of individual event No. 1 at the 2024 CrossFit Games, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. The rest of Thursday's events and activities were canceled but the games resumed Friday and will continue through Sunday.

"After careful thought and many conversations internally, with athletes, and with Lazar Đukić's family, it's been decided that the CrossFit Games will continue throughout the remainder of the weekend at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas," a message from the organization's PR firm said.

Lazar Dukic

A GoFundMe established for Dukic's family raised over $300,000 as of Friday morning.

This is the first time the CrossFit Games were held in Fort Worth. Previous locations include Carson, California, and Madison, Wisconsin.