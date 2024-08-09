Watch CBS News
Local News

CrossFit Games in Fort Worth continue with tribute to Lazar Dukic, athlete who drowned in swimming event

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CrossFit Games athletes pay tribute to Lazar Dukic
CrossFit Games athletes pay tribute to Lazar Dukic 05:03

FORT WORTH – The CrossFit Games in Fort Worth continued on Friday starting with a tribute to an athlete who drowned in Marine Creek Lake Thursday, the first day of the competition.

Hundreds filled Dickies Arena for the tribute, during which officials announced the 2024 CrossFit Games were dedicated to Lazar Dukic.

Dukic, 28, of Serbia, died during the swimming portion of individual event No. 1 at the 2024 CrossFit Games, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. The rest of Thursday's events and activities were canceled but the games resumed Friday and will continue through Sunday. 

"After careful thought and many conversations internally, with athletes, and with Lazar Đukić's family, it's been decided that the CrossFit Games will continue throughout the remainder of the weekend at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas," a message from the organization's PR firm said.

lazardukic.png
Lazar Dukic

A GoFundMe established for Dukic's family raised over $300,000 as of Friday morning.

This is the first time the CrossFit Games were held in Fort Worth. Previous locations include Carson, California, and Madison, Wisconsin.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.