CrossFit Games athlete drowns during swimming portion of event in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – A CrossFit Games athlete drowned in the Marine Creek Reservoir Thursday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. during the swimming portion of individual event No. 1 at the 2024 CrossFit Games.

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called to help the Fort Worth Police Department after the person went underwater and didn't come up, according to Craig Trojacek, FWFD spokesperson. He said there wasn't anyone from the fire department on the scene before they arrived.

With assistance from the Fort Worth Police Department dive team and drones, the body was recovered about an hour later, Trojacek said.

CBS News Texas chopper was over the reservoir, which showed first responders pulling a body out of the water and putting it in a bodybag.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul said the rest of Thursday's events and activities were canceled and that CrossFit is working closely with authorities.

FWPD said that out of respect for the family, they aren't releasing the identity of the athlete.

This is the first time the CrossFit Games were held in Fort Worth. Previous locations include Carson, California and Madison, Wisconsin.

The 2024 CrossFit Games kicked off on Thursday and will continue through Sunday. Specific details about the Games are no longer listed on CrossFit's website.