Deadly crash shuts down all northbound lanes of I-35W in Downtown Fort Worth

Deadly crash shuts down I-35W in Fort Worth

All northbound lanes of I-35W near Downtown Fort Worth shut down early Monday morning due to a deadly crash.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the crash was reported just before 5 a.m. at I-35W between Lancaster Road and I-30.

At 6 a.m., traffic was backed up to Morningside Drive. Traffic is being diverted off at I-30 eastbound and westbound.

Alternatively, drivers heading north on I-35W can take Hemphill Street or Business 287.

TxDOT said to expect delays up to an hour.