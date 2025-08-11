Crash involving multiple vehicles shuts down WB I-30 in Fort Worth

All westbound lanes of I-30 in Fort Worth are shut down due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on I-30 at US 287 near I-35W, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Fort Worth police shut down all westbound lanes. It is unclear how long those lanes will be shut down.

It was also unclear if there were any injuries.

Expect delays of up to an hour, according to TxDOT.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.