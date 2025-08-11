Watch CBS News
Crash involving multiple vehicles shuts down WB I-30 in Fort Worth

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
All westbound lanes of I-30 in Fort Worth are shut down due to a crash involving multiple vehicles. 

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on I-30 at US 287 near I-35W, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. 

Fort Worth police shut down all westbound lanes. It is unclear how long those lanes will be shut down. 

It was also unclear if there were any injuries.

Expect delays of up to an hour, according to TxDOT.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

