Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash launches rider over I-30 guardrail into oncoming traffic; 2 in custody, Rowlett police say

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on I-30 in Rowlett sent him flying over the concrete guardrail into oncoming traffic lanes early Sunday morning.

Rowlett police and fire crews were called to the westbound lanes of I-30, east of Dalrock Road, for a motorcycle-car crash around 5 a.m.

The motorcyclist had been "ejected over the concrete guardrail into the opposing lanes of travel," police said. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-30 were closed. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, police said, "having sustained significant injuries" and is in critical condition.

Rowlett police said the two people in the car fled, but were later found hiding in the nearby brush, located by drone officers. Both are in custody on multiple charges. Rowlett PD did not say what charges are faced by the two in custody.

Neither the two in custody nor the motorcyclist has been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.