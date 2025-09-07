Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash launches rider over I-30 guardrail into oncoming traffic; 2 in custody, Rowlett police say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on I-30 in Rowlett sent him flying over the concrete guardrail into oncoming traffic lanes early Sunday morning.

Rowlett police and fire crews were called to the westbound lanes of I-30, east of Dalrock Road, for a motorcycle-car crash around 5 a.m.

The motorcyclist had been "ejected over the concrete guardrail into the opposing lanes of travel," police said. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-30 were closed. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, police said, "having sustained significant injuries" and is in critical condition.

Rowlett police said the two people in the car fled, but were later found hiding in the nearby brush, located by drone officers. Both are in custody on multiple charges. Rowlett PD did not say what charges are faced by the two in custody. 

Neither the two in custody nor the motorcyclist has been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue