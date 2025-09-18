Crash involving livestock truck shuts down S US Hwy 77 in Waxahachie

A crash involving a livestock truck shut down S US Hwy 77 in Waxahachie on Thursday.

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the scene and could see the livestock truck directly under the US Hwy 287 overpass. A second livestock truck as well as a few passenger trucks with livestock trailers could be seen in the area, helping remove animals from the wrecked big rig.

At this time, it is unclear what kind of livestock was inside the truck. It's also unclear what led to the crash.

Numerous police, fire and rescue units could be seen at the crash site.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get additional information.